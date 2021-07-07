LIBERTY — Executive Director David Rathbun of Love INC is seeking community help to supply kids with kits that meet some of their needs that are often overlooked.
Some children go back to school without basic items needed to manage proper personal hygiene. Rathbun said this year, the goal is to help 500 children with hygiene kits.
There are six hygiene items in each kit — deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, shampoo/conditioner, brush or comb. Most items can be purchased for $1 per item or less, or $5 per kit. Donations to Love INC for items can be sent to 2050 Plumbers Way, Suite 160, Liberty, MO 64068. in care of Kits for Kids.
Hygiene items will be placed in colorful, drawstring backpacks and distributed in Liberty and Kearney before the start of school in mid August to children in need.
For questions, call 994-6926 or email Rathbun at drathbun@loveincofclaycounty.org.
