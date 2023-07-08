KEARNEY — Dan Miller has been promoted as the new principal at Kearney Middle School. Miller transitioned from his most recent position as an assistant principal at Kearney High School July 1. 

“Dr. Miller brings with him a wealth of experience, a passion for education, and a commitment to student success,” Superintendent Emily Miller (no relation) said. “His leadership skills and dedication to creating a positive school culture make him an ideal fit for the KMS community. Dr. Miller’s collaborative approach and his ability to build strong relationships with students, staff and families make him a dynamic and inspiring leader.”

