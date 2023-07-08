KEARNEY — Dan Miller has been promoted as the new principal at Kearney Middle School. Miller transitioned from his most recent position as an assistant principal at Kearney High School July 1.
“Dr. Miller brings with him a wealth of experience, a passion for education, and a commitment to student success,” Superintendent Emily Miller (no relation) said. “His leadership skills and dedication to creating a positive school culture make him an ideal fit for the KMS community. Dr. Miller’s collaborative approach and his ability to build strong relationships with students, staff and families make him a dynamic and inspiring leader.”
Dan earned a doctorate of education from William Woods University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Missouri State University, a master’s in educational administration from William Woods and a specialist degree from Northwest Missouri State University.
"As an assistant principal at KHS since 2018, Dan successfully implemented various initiatives to enhance student engagement and academic achievement. Before that, he taught social studies and led the department at KHS starting in 2010. His skills in the classroom led to a 2015 Northland Regional Excellence in Education Award nomination," states a district release about the promotion.
“I am humbled and excited for the opportunity to serve Kearney Middle School as principal next school year,” he said. “I have watched this building from afar during my time in Kearney and have always admired the strong culture and outstanding teachers. I look forward to getting into KMS to learn the middle school philosophy and build relationships with students, staff, and parents. Go Bulldogs!”
Dan’s appointment is the result of former Principal Bart Woods’ retirement.
