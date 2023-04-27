Dogwood Elementary kindergartner demonstrates acts of kindness

KEARNEY — The classes at Dogwood Elementary, 1400 Cedarwood Parkway in Kearney, are raising funds for a new marquee for the school. To raise funds and spirits, classes are completing acts of kindness. For each good deed done, donors provide dollars and/or help students collect needed items like food for the food pantry.
One kindergartner, Easton Berryman, has been leading the charge in his acts of kindness and funds raised. His mother, Lauren Berryman, said the family moved to Kearney in October and the idea of acts of kindness spoke to her and her son.
“We are fortunate to help and so we jumped in together to give back,” she said.
“Being kind makes people happy,” Easton said.
Donations are due by April 28. As of Wednesday, April 26, Easton has raised $700.
His acts of kindness have included writing thank-you notes to school staff; cleaning out closets and donating books, clothes and toys; collecting canned goods for a local food bank; delivering a goodie basket to firefighters; walking the neighbor’s dog; bringing doughnuts to police; and holding the door open for others.
The Berrymans completed more than 30 acts of kindness. They’ve also been joined by Easton’s cousin, Payton Coffey. Most students were encouraged to complete three to five acts of kindness.
“My mom and dad have showed me how to be kind to others,” Easton said.
He also plans on donating stuffed animals from his collection in the next couple of days to children in need.
Lauren said she likes to be involved in her children’s schools and enjoys seeing the transformation in her son completing the acts of kinds has brought on.
“We moved here for the school district,” she said. “It’s great to be in a school that encourages kindness and generosity. My husband has noticed that Easton is being more outgoing and talking to people. We are beyond proud of him. It’s always great to see kids do good things. We want them to be good people. Nowadays, we need this more than ever.”
“I like giving people compliments and holding the door open,” Easton said while Lauren said she wants her son to be a gentleman.
“As Easton completes these acts of kindness, I’ve been posting what he has accomplished,” she said. “I’m learning about myself too and giving back even more.”
The icing on the kindness doughnut: thanks to the fundraising efforts of Easton and his peers, the school will be able to get that new marquee sign.
