Dogwood Elementary kindergartner demonstrates acts of kindness

Easton Berryman, 6, talks about his acts of kindness and why they matter to his school, Dogwood Elementary in Kearney.

KEARNEY — The classes at Dogwood Elementary, 1400 Cedarwood Parkway in Kearney, are raising funds for a new marquee for the school. To raise funds and spirits, classes are completing acts of kindness. For each good deed done, donors provide dollars and/or help students collect needed items like food for the food pantry.

Easton Berryman, a kindergartner at Dogwood Elementary in Kearney, has been leading the charge in acts of kindness, which has helped raise funds for a new school marquee sign.

One kindergartner, Easton Berryman, has been leading the charge in his acts of kindness and funds raised. His mother, Lauren Berryman, said the family moved to Kearney in October and the idea of acts of kindness spoke to her and her son.

Easton Berryman and his cousin Payton Coffey deliver doughnuts to the Kearney Police Department as one of the family's acts of kindness.
Easton Berryman and his cousin Payton Coffey also delivered doughnuts to teachers at Dogwood Elementary.
Easton Berryman pauses with his donations, including books, to give to the Kearney branch of Mid-Continent Public Library.

