SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Board of Education approved a new elementary principal for the 2022-2023 school year Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Dr. Rachael Marchetti has accepted the role of principal for Eagle Heights Elementary School. Marchetti is currently an assistant principal at Smithville High School. She has served in this role for two years, and was the assistant principal for Smithville Middle School five years prior.
Marchetti has 22 years of experience as an educator. She served as a guidance counselor and teacher at Lexington High School, a guidance counselor at Raytown High School, and a sixth grade English language arts and speech/drama teacher at Grain Valley South Middle School.
“I am incredibly grateful to have been selected as the principal of Eagle Heights Elementary,” Marchetti said. “It is my honor to serve the students and families of Eagle Heights and to continue to be a part of the Warrior Family. I am so excited to get to know the students, staff and families and know that together, we will make learning meaningful, positive and fun!”
Marchetti attended the University of Missouri, Columbia where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and also holds a Masters of Science in Secondary School Counseling from the University of Central Missouri. She earned her Education Specialist degree in School Administration from University of Central Missouri. She also completed a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from William Woods University.
Marchetti will start her new role on July 1, 2022. She joins the Eagle Heights Elementary family after Renee Slack announced her retirement after serving as the principal for two years.
Marchetti resides in Smithville with her husband, Tony, and their children, Mia and Mattie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.