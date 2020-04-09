LIBERTY — Seniors Delaney Clawson and Abigail Wagner of Liberty North High School have been nominated for the 2020 Missouri Scholars 100 academic honor, a Liberty Public School press release states.
"Missouri Scholars 100 is a statewide program honoring 100 of Missouri's top academic seniors," the release continues. "Selection is based primarily on a formula using the student's GPA and ACT/SAT scores, as well as meeting all the criteria of the Academic Decathlon."
Decathlon criteria includes a GPA of 3.75 or higher, ACT score of 29 or better and ranking in the upper 10% of the class. Students must also have taken rigorous coursework in math, science, English and a foreign language.
For more information visit moassp.org/Recognition_Program.
