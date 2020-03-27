Eagles win big at J-Day

Liberty North High School student journalists competed in state competition for the 2019-2020 school year and won more than a dozen awards.
The awards ceremony was originally scheduled Wednesday, March 25 at the University of Missouri in Columbia. However, while under stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus, students couldn’t attend in person.
Instead, they were honored during a Virtual Scholastic Journalism Day over Google Meets to get the awards.
The North Nation Media crew members, who are responsible for broadcasting and newspaper, had a great showing, a district release states. Awards were given on four levels; at the top was All-Missouri, followed by Superior, Excellent, and Honorable Mention.
All-Missouri Awards:
Emma Reiser - Human Interest Feature
Tayler Gilbert and Trevor Lerit - Trent Green Shopping Spree
Sports Broadcast - Basehor vs. Linwood Game Production
Ashton Overby - Sports Reaction Photo
Superior Awards:
Overall Announcements/Video Show
Trevor Lerit, Madi Burrow, Ella Pritchett - Sports Feature Package
Madison Gabbert - Suicide PSA
Ashton Overby - Sports Action Photo
Excellent Awards:
Overall Announcements Show
Tayler Gilbert -News Feature
Trevor Lerit - News Feature
Madison Gabbert and Grace Livia - Human Interest Feature
Grace Livia and Bailey Redford - Sports Feature
Jack Kankiewicz and Mackenna Rowe - Feature Package
Daniel Adkins, Exavier Hennessey and Mary Martinez - Sports Package
Tayler Gilbert - Photo Illustration
Sami Binning and Ian Toney - Sports Story
Madi Burrow and Garrett Linn - Sports Story
Ella Pritchett and Trevor Lerit - Feature Package
Ashton Overby - Sports Reaction Photo
Jaeda Dickens - Student Life Photo
Ashton Overby -Portrait Photo
Honorable Mention:
Kirsten Zirjacks - Sports Story
Claire Severson and Cristina Pedrana - Feature Package
Ashton Overby, Emma Suppes and Cidney Kirkendolph - Feature Package
Morgan Griffin and Grace Livia - Virtual Snow Days
Tayler Gilbert - Photo Portrait
