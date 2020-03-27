Eagles win big at J-Day

Eagles bring home more than a dozen recognitions from Virtual J-Day Wednesday, March 25.

 Metro Creative

Liberty North High School student journalists competed in state competition for the 2019-2020 school year and won more than a dozen awards.

The awards ceremony was originally scheduled Wednesday, March 25 at the University of Missouri in Columbia. However, while under stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus, students couldn’t attend in person.

Instead, they were honored during a Virtual Scholastic Journalism Day over Google Meets to get the awards. 

The North Nation Media crew members, who are responsible for broadcasting and newspaper, had a great showing, a district release states. Awards were given on four levels; at the top was All-Missouri, followed by Superior, Excellent, and Honorable Mention.

All-Missouri Awards:

Emma Reiser - Human Interest Feature

Tayler Gilbert and Trevor Lerit - Trent Green Shopping Spree

Sports Broadcast - Basehor vs. Linwood Game Production

Ashton Overby - Sports Reaction Photo

Superior Awards:

Overall Announcements/Video Show

Trevor Lerit, Madi Burrow, Ella Pritchett - Sports Feature Package

Madison Gabbert - Suicide PSA

Ashton Overby - Sports Action Photo

Excellent Awards:

Overall Announcements Show

Tayler Gilbert -News Feature

Trevor Lerit - News Feature

Madison Gabbert and Grace Livia - Human Interest Feature

Grace Livia and Bailey Redford - Sports Feature

Jack Kankiewicz and Mackenna Rowe - Feature Package

Daniel Adkins, Exavier Hennessey and Mary Martinez - Sports Package

Tayler Gilbert - Photo Illustration

Sami Binning and Ian Toney - Sports Story

Madi Burrow and Garrett Linn - Sports Story

Ella Pritchett and Trevor Lerit - Feature Package

Ashton Overby - Sports Reaction Photo

Jaeda Dickens - Student Life Photo

Ashton Overby -Portrait Photo

Honorable Mention:

Kirsten Zirjacks - Sports Story

Claire Severson and Cristina Pedrana - Feature Package

Ashton Overby, Emma Suppes and Cidney Kirkendolph - Feature Package

Morgan Griffin and Grace Livia - Virtual Snow Days

Tayler Gilbert - Photo Portrait

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.