elementary students

Due to economic uncertainty, Kearney School District leaders are reconsidering construction of a fifth elementary school.

 File photo

KEARNEY — The Kearney School Board is pausing the construction of a fifth elementary school in order to discuss whether that project is the best use of public resources.

During a work session this week, school board members and district administrators talked through this move. Superintendent Emily Miller explained dialogue was prompted by rapidly changing economic conditions that are driving up the estimated cost of the project.

