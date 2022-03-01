LIBERTY — One of the newest programs at Liberty High School, EDGE, is adapting the microschool concept to give students in all grades a chance to work through a variety of real-world issues.
EDGE is rooted in humanitarian causes. Real-world problems are the center of learning. Rather than subjects being separated by class periods, learning from each subject area is woven together to allow learners to understand how math, science, social studies, English and more to apply to real-world problems.
The microschool started last semester. One class, "Empowering Discovery of the Global Experience," focuses on a Global Brigades TeleSquad. Squads Abound President Erik Werner said schools are seeking international education. Initially, the program sought to develop and operate in-country delivery, he said.
“When the pandemic hit, groups were no longer able to come down, but creating a virtual model worked, thus the TeleSquads,” Werner said. “The virtual program still allows the EDGE student program to work.”
The students in Serena Comegys’ class found their community in Honduras.
“The objective is global leadership,” Werner said. “The other benefits are to gain that empathy and become a global citizen. They learn to apply STEM and health education. It’s about making a difference in the classroom if they can see a real-world experience. It’s a win-win proposition.”
The Liberty High students took on the needs of a small Honduras village, including access to health care and clean water. Werner said local students support teams in the country and are getting a glimpse of what is needed in developing nations.
“These students may want to study health, engineering, global entrepreneurship in college,” he said. “There is innumerable benefits and intercultural empathy.”
Students also learned about Kiva loans, which may be used for the small, 48-household community of El Caragual. Kiva crowdfunds loans for borrowers in more than 80 countries who are financially excluded and can’t access other fair and affordable sources of credit. Kiva borrowers work in many industries including farmers, artisans, students, shopkeepers, builders or restaurant owners. The loan does have to be repaid.
Jose Alvarez, the in-country facilitator, chatted with local students via Zoom.
“You all are helping the community take baby steps,” he said.
Senior William Pierce said the first couple sessions were full of information, but once they presented the residents and leaders a community survey, it started to make sense as they created an action plan that can help Hondurans.
Senior Patrick Sheeley said he could see real-world applications of what he is learning locally.
“We are problem solving,” he said. “We got to collaborate with our classmates as well as those across the world.”
“It’s really inspiring to see these young adults take on big problems,” Comegys said. “They made a commitment to this community and they have found passion and possible careers to reach out into the world.”
Pierce said the chance to see the leaders via Zoom meant a lot.
“While they are underserved, they want to improve their world,” he said. “That first meeting made it real.”
Senior Andrew Letsch called the meetings somewhat surreal, but said he soon saw people who want the best for their families. That concept is universal.
“Talking to people across the world is what EDGE is all about,” Pierce said. “We aren’t learning in that metaphorical bubble.”
“What I’m doing has an effect,” Letsch said, “all the way in Honduras.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.