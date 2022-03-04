LIBERTY — The Liberty Education Foundation is set to host the annual fundraising event, Education Uncorked, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 at William Jewell College.
All proceeds provide support for foundation programs that benefit students, faculty and staff of Liberty Public Schools.
Tickets can be purchased online at libertyeducationfoundation.org.
Thanks to the generosity of the community, this event features an impressive offering of live auction items and over 100 silent auction items.
Jeff Cates with Cates Auction & Realty Co., Inc. will serve as this year's auctioneer and Danaya Roller, former Kansas City Royals emcee and current director of choral music at Liberty High School will serve as the event emcee.
