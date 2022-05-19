EPiC Elementary receives Gold Star status

LIBERTY — The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has named EPiC Elementary in the Liberty School District a Missouri Gold Star Schools for 2022. The elementary is one of eight Missouri schools to receive this designation.
At the school board meeting, Tuesday, May 17, the board honored teachers and Michelle Schmitz, principal, for the achievement.
The program, which aligns with the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education, recognizes schools for outstanding academic achievement or for performing at high levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students.
“Congratulations to the students, teachers and staff members of each of these schools for earning this recognition,” said Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Margie Vandeven in a released statement. “These schools exemplify what it takes to prepare students for success in school and in life while working hard to meet the needs of each individual child.”
The Missouri Gold Star Schools program was established in 1991 and uses the same criteria for nomination as the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. The U.S. Department of Education’s Blue Ribbon Schools will be announced this fall.
