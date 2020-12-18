LIBERTY — Candidate filing for two seats on the Liberty Public Schools' board that will be part of the April 2021 election begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. Filing will continue 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Liberty School District Administration Center, located at 8 Victory Lane in Liberty. Candidates must wear a mask and observe all measures in effect under Clay County Public Health Emergency Order when filing. Candidates should enter the building through the east entrance doors.
Filing will not be allowed on days when the District Administration Center’s offices are closed due to inclement weather or other health-related reasons.
Filing will also not be allowed on the following holidays when the school district’s offices are closed: Dec. 23 through 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 18, 2021. Filing will end at 5 p.m. Jan. 19, 2021.
Both seats available carry three-year terms. Nicholas Bartlow, who currently serves as the school board vice president, and David Evans currently occupy the seats.
