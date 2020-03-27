LIBERTY — Five Liberty High School students were welcomed to the Missouri Scholars Academy.
Recognizing Andrew Bolz, Connor Johnson, Catherine Franklin, Lucia Umbreit and Keegan Drake for their academic achievement, these students will attend a three-week residential summer program at the University of Missouri with about 330 other gifted students.
Student applications are based on GPA, IQ and standardized test scores, personal essays and teacher recommendations.
