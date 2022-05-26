LIBERTY — Liberty North Class of 2022’s Myles Sigers is the type of student who almost always has a smile on his face. It’s not just a little smile, but the beaming kind that puts people at ease. Behind that smile is a kind person who aims to see the best in others.
So much so that Andy Lierman, head Liberty North football coach, said Sigers “lights up a room when he walks in.”
“The positive energy and attitude that he possesses is incredible. He is a young man of character that has worked hard and earned everything he has gotten,” said Lierman.
Sigers calls Lierman a coach who took a chance on him.
“My senior year, he believed in me,” Sigers said.
Other coaches have meant a lot to him as well. Former head coach Greg Jones is another supporter. During the Class 6 state championship game in late November, Sigers said Jones was not just a football coach, but a life coach. The state football game was a highlight of his high school career, said Sigers.
The athlete played corner for all four years and varsity his senior year. He also served as co-captain and came up with the slogan, “1-4-1,” which stands for “one team for one goal.”
He was crowned homecoming king as his girlfriend Maya Anchondo was crowned homecoming queen.
“Myles is an incredible young man that is as genuine as they come. He puts his heart and soul into everything, no matter what it is. I am honored to have had the opportunity to coach Myles a football player, but even more so to get to know him as a person. I look forward to watching him succeed on whatever road in life he travels,” Lierman said.
During the spring, Sigers ran track, being part of the 4X100 medley and the open 100.
Other school activities have included the Black Student Alliance and DECA. He’s also found his way to Advanced Placement classes including language composition, psychology and college chemistry and algebra.
He also served as one of two graduation speakers for commencement.
The Liberty North graduate is a product of the Liberty School District from his elementary years at Kellybrook Elementary through his time at Liberty North.
“Growing up, I was one of the few people of color in a predominantly white institution,” he said. “I was hard on myself. I struggled talking to people and then I decided to flip the switch. Instead, I started carrying myself in a way that would impact others positively. I figured I would treat others as I wanted to be treated. I found my voice, too.”
Sigers’ father is from Detroit and mother from Vietnam. He believes their lessons of right and wrong, hard work and more reflect on him, saying he tries hard in all that he does. He wants to get to know people and see their strengths.
“I understand being African American. … I am cognizant of social media and other outlets that there is a mindset, but I truly believe everyone should be a good person and be seen as one,” he explained. “If that happens, it’s a better place.”
That evolution came after his sophomore year when he was the quiet student.
“I started speaking up and smiling,” he said. “I have had people tell me that seeing my smile is one of the best parts of their day. It’s a small thing, but it affects the community around me.”
Even at graduation, teacher Roselynn Zicarelli remarked on Sigers’ smile after his address.
“That smile has been something wonderful for these four years,” she said.
Sigers will attend Kansas State University in the fall, where he plans to major in computer science.
“I’m not sure what activities or clubs I will be part of, but I will look at the opportunities presented to me,” he said.
As far as advice to younger students, he encourages them to live in the moment and be themselves.
“Go to all the dances,” Sigers said. “Be yourself. However, don’t take high school for granted. It’s a lot of fun.”
