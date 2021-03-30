LIBERTY — The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced its 2021 Exemplary School Library Programs.
LPS had four of the seven schools across the state named to this recognition. Schools included on this list were Liberty High School, Discovery Middle School, Liberty Middle School, and Liberty North High School. The other schools were in Rockwood and Columbia.
Applicants were scored by a team of school librarians from across Missouri on 21 indicators. Scorers evaluated the programs on instruction, leadership, library environment, library management, and staffing. To achieve the DESE recognition, applicants had to receive a minimum score of 38/42 without receiving a score of “0” on any of the 21 indicators.
