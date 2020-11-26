LIBERTY — While Thanksgiving may look different this year with families meeting in smaller groups, wearing masks and limiting travels, one tradition that remains the same is giving thanks.
Ahead of the holiday, the Courier-Tribune asked Franklin Elementary students from Katy Koppa and Brittany Marr's fourth grade classes to share with families this holiday what it means to be thankful and what they are thankful for. Their quotes are listed below.
"I'm thankful for my siblings. My brother, Courtland; and my sister, Isla, produce loving memories through the years. They are cheerful and always there. I can also relate to them. Happy Thanksgiving!" - Everett Talley, Koppa's class.
"Thanksgiving reminds me of all the amazing people in my life. This year, I am especially thankful for my friend, Emma, because she comforts me when I am sad. She is also very trusting. Lastly, she always makes me feel happy when we are together. As you can see, I have many reasons to be thankful for this awesome person." - Eva Stuart, Marr's class.
"I am thankful for doctors. ... In this time of COVID-19, doctors are doing a lot for us. They have to take care of people who have COVID-19, plus the people that are hurt and more. I am very thankful for them because I can go to bed knowing that everything is going to be OK. Their family and friends are hoping that they stay healthy to protect us. As you can see, doctors do a lot for us." - Madelynn Barner, Koppa's class.
"Thanksgiving reminds me of all the amazing people in my life. I'm especially thankful for Grace because she always makes me feel good. She also encourages me to do things. Lastly, she is a very good listener. As you can see, I have many reasons to be thankful for this awesome person in my life." - Rubey Seiler, Marr's class.
"I am thankful for Mrs. Koppa. I am thankful for her because she teaches me things like long division, subtraction and multiplication. I am also thankful for her because she lets us earn fun things like End of the Month Party where we get to wear PJs, watch videos, bring a snack and build forts. Finally, I am thankful for my teacher because she lets us watch movies during lunch in the classroom. As you can see, I am thankful for my teacher for these reasons." - Finn McMahon, Koppa's class.
"Thanksgiving reminds me of all the great people in my life. I'm especially thankful for my friend, Carter, because he is very funny. He is also always happy all the time. Lastly, he always plays with me during recess. As you can see, I have many reasons to be thankful for this happy person in my life." - Braeden Luber, Marr's class.
"I am thankful for my baseball coach. First, he helps us learn. My team has come a log way from last fall. We have improved in throwing, catching and batting. My coach is also a very nice man. He checks on us when we are hurt. That brings me to my final reason I am thankful for my coach, when we do something wrong, he is very understanding. My coach is my favorite coach ever. As you can see, I am very grateful for my coach." - Cohen Tiesing, Koppa's class.
"Thanksgiving reminds me of all the greatest people in my life. I am especially thankful for my dad because he loves me so much. He also taught me the love of football. Lastly, he is kind to trust me with things he owns, like his XBox. As you can see, I have my reasons to be thankful for my wonderful dad." - Austin Herod, Marr's class.
"I am thankful for doctors and nurses. First of all, they help a lot during this time. Next, they help people when they need it most. Lastly, they risk their life sometimes to help other people. As you can see, I am thankful for doctors and nurses." - Piper Thomson, Koppa's class.
"Thanksgiving reminds me of all the wonderful people in my life. I am especially thankful for my mom because she comforts me when I am sad. She also inspires me to do better when things are hard. Finally, she always cares for me. As you can see, I have many reasons to be thankful for this amazing person in my life." - Alyssa Geyer, Marr's class.
"I am thankful for Mrs. Koppa. First, when I am stuck on a problem, she comes over and helps me. Second, she teaches us new stuff every day. Last, she lets us think if we don't know a question and comes back to us if we forget. As you can see, I am very thankful for Mrs. Koppa." - Charlotte Enquist, Koppa's class.
"Thanksgiving reminds me of all the spectacular people in my life. I'm especially thankful for my grandpa because he is great to talk to. He's also a great listener. Lastly, he is really fun to be around. As you can see, I have many reasons to be thankful for this magnificent person in my life." - Carder Allen, Marr's class.
"I am thankful for my aunt. First, I am thankful for my aunt because she works hard and she is a great nurse. Second, she is a caring loving mom, wife, aunt, sister, daughter and all-around great family member. Third, she is such a kind, sweet, loving, caring and good-hearted person. As you can see, I am very thankful for my aunt!" - Molly McLaughlin, Koppa's class.
"Thanksgiving reminds me of all the wonderful people in my life. I am especially grateful for Lila because she is very helpful. She also supports me a lot when I am trying new things. Finally, Lila is a really good friend who can always make me smile and laugh. As you can see, I have many reasons to be thankful for this wonderful person in my life." - Nora Burnett, Marr's class.
