Free summer clothes, food available to Smithville school families

SMITHVILLE — Summer hours for the Warrior Closet, the clothing and food assistance pantry open to school district families in Smithville, will have hours in May. During those times, families can get summer clothes, swimsuits and grocery items.
“They have summer clothes and swimsuits ready. Come in and receive $60 in grocery vouchers to be used downtown, picking out your own fresh vegetables every two weeks of the summer $10 at a time. They will also stock you up with two grocery bags of items for kids to start the summer,” states a release.
Warrior Closet May hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 5 and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 21.
The closet is located in the trailers behind the middle school at 675 Commercial Ave.
