Like a whole team lifting one dancer, the Kearney High School Golden Girls are looking for some Bulldog community spirit to help them shine on a bigger stage than ever before.
The KHS Golden Girls Golf Tournament fundraiser will be held on Saturday, July 24, at the Excelsior Springs Golf Course, which is located at 1201 E. Golf Hill Drive in Excelsior Springs. The tournament was started by Head Coach Samantha Anderson to raise money for the squad to compete at the Dance Team Union National Championships for the first time in school history, according to a district press release.
“I am so excited for them to have the opportunity to showcase their talents at a national level while getting the experience of competing against other top teams across the nation,” Anderson said. “We are extremely grateful for our community and all the help and support that has been provided.”
Tournament registration is due by July 16. Teams will check-in at 7:30 a.m. and the shotgun start will be at 8:30 a.m. on July 24. Lunch will be provided following the tournament. Awards will be given for the top three rounds, a putting contest and a closest-to-the-pin contest. To register, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdnfCYOPMRZ7AvsN081UC5VvnZ0DLfX9kyNIXhHwgXXTpv2jw/viewform.
This year’s Golden Girls squad is already charged up to finally perform in front of crowds again when school starts, Anderson said. The prospect of taking their talents to the national competition to Orlando in February has motivated the 17 team members to work even harder.
“The girls have been working hard learning competition routines, hosting youth camps, and planning our fundraisers for the year,” Anderson said. “We have such a talented group of young ladies with an awesome work ethic. They are so excited to go to nationals that they are willing to take on any project in order to make that happen.”
Like all athletic activities, competitive dance is an important component of the world-class education students receive at KHS. Squad members learn how to harness their determination, hard work and resiliency in every aspect of their lives, Anderson said.
“It requires so much rigor and focus and effort, which translates over to their academic life as well,” Anderson said. “This team has so much talent and spirit. They represent the best of what it means to be a Bulldog.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.