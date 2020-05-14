Graduate parade honors Kearney seniors

KEARNEY — Kearney School District invites everyone to step outside around 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, to honor the class of 2020. A graduate car parade made up of seniors and their families will wind through town.
The parade route information is as follows:
Line-up begins at 1:30 p.m. Graduates will line up beginning at the northeast entrance of Kearney High School. Due to social distancing guidelines the district advises occupants of parade vehicles be graduates and family members only.
• Parade will leave KHS and head north on Stonecrest Drive to Clear Creek Drive.
• Parade will turn left on Clear Creek Drive to East 6th Street. (92 Highway)
• Parade will turn left on East 6th Street. (92 Highway) to Prospect Street.
• Parade will turn right on Prospect Street to Washington Street.
• Parade will turn left on Washington Street to Jefferson Street. (33 Highway)
• Parade will turn left on Jefferson Street to end at 19th Street.
There will be no police assistance. All traffic laws and street signs should be followed at all times.
