LIBERTY — Heritage Middle School band teacher Michael Dragen is such a popular teacher that he has a fan base. He was named the 2022-23 Liberty Public Schools Teacher of the Year.
Fellow teachers Jennifer Benjamin and Kelsee Gardner held signs honoring their peer during a recent event honoring his achievement.
“Michael Dragen is deserving of this recognition because he works harder than any teacher I have ever met, not out of a desire to prove himself, but out of a desire to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Benjamin. “Each and every day, he shows up.”
Gardner, who teaches band at South Valley Middle School, said Dragen cares about everyone, from his students to his colleagues.
“He’s good at building connections and those relationships,” she said. “Those strengths are what he is being honored for.”
Dragen has been with the district since 2011 and at Heritage since 2013.
“Being honored this way is that feedback that what I’m doing is all right,” he explained. “The things I do impact young people. I think I’m authentically me.”
At the reception honoring Dragen, there was a student parade led by drummers around the school. Dragen’s parents, wife and children were also present.
“I’m passionate about making a positive impact,” he said. “It’s not only about sharing the love of music, but making a difference in the lives of kids via the arts.”
For him, Dragen said it’s not about grades, awards or even concerts, but a desire to ingrain the love of music into the young people he teaches.
“That sense of accomplishment is far greater than a trophy or legacy,” he said.
At Heritage, he teaches around 150 students annually. He also serves as assistant director of band at Liberty North High School. The educator is also part of the St. Joseph Symphony and Liberty Summer Band. He mostly plays trombone, but like many band teachers, can play a bit of them all.
“I believe it’s important for me to play in community groups as an example for my students,” he said. “Receiving this honor is a great honor and a nice feeling.”
Aaron Money, who serves as the Liberty district’s director of fine arts, applauded Dragen’s perseverance and dedication to students.
“Music can be a lifelong skill, but so can appreciating the arts,” he said. “It’s a rarity to see a teacher who looks beyond the music. He is a dynamic teacher who is the epitome of that top-notch school band teacher. He’s that mix of goofy and serious. He’s humble, but he wants that quality from his students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.