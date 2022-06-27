LIBERTY — Hillcrest Hope is going to hold a back-to-school event in early August. However, prior to that event, the transitional housing staff is seeking community help to collect backpacks filled with school supplies, according to an email release.
Some items needed in the backpacks include a supply box or pencil pouch, glue stick or washable glue, scissors, erasers, No. 2 pencils, a box of crayons, two boxes of facial tissue, highlighters, a ruler, pocket folders, loose-leaf wide-ruled paper, spiral notebooks, blue and black ballpoint pens, and a composition notebook.
For those in the community that wish to help, can drop off backpacks at the Hillcrest Store, 7 W. Mill St., Liberty.
From 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, the Hillcrest Hope Parking Lot will be a place for free food, outdoor activities to provide local kids with school supplies. Backpacks will be provided while supplies last.
