LIBERTY — Heritage Middle School presents "Once Upon a Mattress" Youth Edition with performances starting at 7 p.m. April 7, 8 and 9. Tickets are available for $5 and must be purchased online at www.vancoevents.com/18338. There will not be cash sales at the door.
The plot of the musical is: Many moons ago in a far-off place, Queen Aggravain decreed no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride. Princesses came from far and wide to win the hand of the prince, but none could pass the impossible tests given to them by the queen.
That is, until the “shy” swamp princess, Winnifred the Woebegone, showed up. Would she be able to pass the Sensitivity Test, marry her prince and help Lady Larken and Sir Harry to the altar? The classic tale "The Princess and the Pea" takes on a rollicking time and some side-splitting shenanigans. After all, a princess is a delicate thing.
The music is by Mary Rodgers and lyrics by Marshall Barer. The book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.