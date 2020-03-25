Missouri Western University named Malia Cunningham, Ian Fletcher and Mashel Keplinger of Holt, and Sydney Bolles, Mae Chaney, Madison Peisert, Jeremiah Smith and Lizzy Williams of Kearney on it's President's Honor Roll for achieving a 4.0 GPA. Additionally, it named Ashley Hacker and Conner Jackson of Holt, in addition to Tiffanie Bevan, Riley McNeely, Connor Norris, Kayla Ruelle and DJ Strick of Kearney on its Dean's Honor Roll for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Missouri State University named Reid Alexander, Amaya Ambrosio, Marenda Biggs, Alli Brock, Ashley Coonfield, Chelsie Farmer, Jake Hagen, Molly Heinsler, Alexander Kent, Margaret McMurray, Devon Moyer, Olivia Parks, Rachel Porter, Lydia Richter, Kara Sayles, Emma Scott, Grace Stroup, Katelynn Taylor and Kelsey Williams on its Dean's List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Banner Updike and Anne Wood were listed on the Pittsburg State University Dean's Scholastic Honor Roll for achieving a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Conner Keim, Lauren Michaelis, Keaton Schmidt and Makenzie Schulta were listed on the University of Missouri Science and Technology Honor Roll for achieving a GPA of 3.2 or higher.
