Caleb Wolf was listed on Missouri Southern State University Dean’s List for achieving a GPA of 3.75 or higher.
Seth Powell and Natalie Smith of Holt and Richard Bowles, Trevor Grandin, Nash Kolb, Sophie Oxandale, Christian Slipke, Morgan Snider and Anthony Whalen of Kearney were on the Truman State University President’s List for achieving a 4.0 GPA.
Stephanie Rehrer and Nicole Young were listed on the Truman State University Vice President’s List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
