Jenna Spence was named to the Emporia State University honor roll and the Teacher’s College dean’s list for achieving high marks academically.
Abdallah Badaiwi, Bailey Batcheller, Kameron Bielawski, Tuscany Griffin, Hannah Havelka, Isaac Leff, Logan McCune, Tyler Miller, Madison Nay, Asher Ornelas, Benjamin Tervort, Lauren Trimble and Shelby Williams were named to the University of Missouri - Columbia Honor Roll for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Ryan Hinkley was listed on Missouri Southern State University Dean’s List for achieving a GPA of 3.75 or higher.
Erin Bradfield, Jonathan Bradfield, Lillian Brink, Daniel Harper, Lukas Hudson, Hanna O’Leary and Morgan Richards were on the Truman State University President’s List for achieving a 4.0 GPA.
Lauren Bahr, Delaney Brown, Miranda Fotis, Maddie McGregor, Jane Obi, Sydney Perkins, Hannah Sanders, Madi Walker and Ian Whitsitt were listed on the Truman State University Vice President’s List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher
