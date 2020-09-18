Logan Littleton, Rob Schwind, Jadyn Yoder and Sharon Zuercher were listed on the University of Missouri - Columbia Honor Roll for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Alexandria Carr was listed on Missouri Southern State University Dean’s List for achieving a GPA of 3.75 or higher.
Katie Alexander, Emily Johnson, Ashleigh Sharkey and Gabby Winterboer were on the Truman State University President’s List for achieving a 4.0 GPA.
Laura Alexander, Austin Bell and Autumn Dodd were listed on the Truman State University Vice President’s List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
