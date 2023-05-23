Horizon Elementary administrative assistant takes support employee of year honors

SMITHVILLE — Horizon Elementary administrative assistant and registrar Tarryn Hickman said receiving the Smithville School District Support Employee of the Year award both surprised and honored her.
The buildings in the district select their nominees for the Northland Excellence in Education awards and the same nominations are then used at the district level, said Communications Director Mindy Hedgecorth.
Hickman received her honor May 5. In her award presentation, she was praised for her “shining example of what it means to go above and beyond and to do so with humility, grace and a deep sense of care for others. She is someone who is always thinking ahead, anticipating the needs of others and taking proactive steps to make sure that everything runs smoothly.”
“I’ve been in the district for five years and adore being that first face that people see when they come into the school,” she said. “The kids know me as a secretary and call me Ms. Tarryn or Ms. Hickman. I love what I do. There are 445 kids at my school. I tease the kids that I know their entire names as I take care of enrollment.”
Hickman didn’t intend to be in the educational world. Initially she was in banking, but started thinking about a change when her youngest son was getting ready to enter kindergarten.
“It was a great time to change careers,” she said. “It was just a prime opportunity to put myself out there. I talked to my husband and was so excited to see this opportunity become available. Administrative assistant positions don’t come up very often. I got hired and I adore being a consistent face for the school, community, kids and staff. You have me for the long haul. There are absolutely no regrets. I love working at Horizon.”
Her two sons are finishing up seventh and fourth grades.
One of her favorite responsibilities is helping parents and kids transition to Horizon. Horizon Elementary School was formerly Smithville Upper Elementary School, which housed grades three through five in the district. The district transitioned to neighborhood elementary schools in the 2018-19 school year.
“I coordinate kindergarten screening,” she explained. “I work with every new kindergarten family. That first step is help alleviate their fears that their kindergartners are coming to school with sixth graders. I understand as I’ve been there and done that. I love helping families. There is a lot of paperwork, but I’m a very detailed-oriented person who makes sure all the Is are dotted and Ts are crossed.”
Hickman is joined by Amber Carter, another administrative assistant at Horizon.
“We work so well together,” she said. “We were both in banking. We have a great crew with Amber and the principals. It’s a great team and we have each other’s backs. It’s the staff, the kids, the community and the parents …, it’s the whole package that I love.”
Another aspect to her job that she treasures is her role in accountability.
“We want to make sure every kid is accounted for and safe,” she said. “From where Amber and I are, we are aware of the surroundings. In many ways, we are the brains of the building and know what everyone is doing. Safety is paramount.”
For those who have the chance to speak with Hickman, she tries to instill the same values in her day and herself as she does her own kids.
“I always tell my kids to be nice, be kind as you don’t know what others have going on,” she said. “It’s so important to have a smile on your face and be kind to others. It’s what others want, too.”
