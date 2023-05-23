Horizon Elementary administrative assistant takes support employee of year honors

Horizon Elementary administrative assistant takes employee of year honors

Tarryn Hickman smiles as she receives the honor of Smithville School District Support Employee of the Year.

 Submitted Photo

SMITHVILLE — Horizon Elementary administrative assistant and registrar Tarryn Hickman said receiving the Smithville School District Support Employee of the Year award both surprised and honored her.

The buildings in the district select their nominees for the Northland Excellence in Education awards and the same nominations are then used at the district level, said Communications Director Mindy Hedgecorth.

Interim Superintendent Denise Harwood presents Tarryn Hickman with her photo that will be hung in a gallery that honors previous employee of the year winners.

