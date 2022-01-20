SMITHVILLE — High School junior Sierra Quinn has been turning in stellar vocals and it’s paying off.
First, Quinn was named to All-State Choir as soprano first alternate. Last year, as a Smithville sophomore, she made All-District Choir, but COVID-19 changed up plans for concerts. This past fall, she also made it to All-District.
“Our division has four sopranos and two alternates,” she explained. “I could be called down as late as next Wednesday if I am needed. I have had friends who have made it to the state level and I feel pretty good to have made it. Plus, I have next year to try again.”
While she works toward that goal, Quinn sings with the Lakeside Singers and Treble Choir.
Her latest accomplishment has been auditioning and getting the female lead in the high school winter musical, “Nice Work … if You Can Get It!” The relatively new musical incorporates the music and lyrics of George and Ira Gershwin.
“It’s a bit like a jukebox musical of Gershwin songs,” Quinn said. “I play Billie, a bootlegger, who tries to use the house of a rich guy named Jimmy who is getting ready to marry his third or fourth wife. They fall in love, but she wants his house to hide the gin they are running. It has a very classical musical feel, but with a fun story.”
Some jukebox musicals use a wide variety of songs, while others confine themselves to songs performed by one singer or band, or written by one songwriter. This particular jukebox musical is set in 1927 during Prohibition and uses all the familiar Gershwin tunes including “Sweet and Lowdown,” “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off” and “I’ve Got a Crush on You.”
Theater teacher Dalton Pittenger said the show is written in the style of musical comedies from the first half of the 20th century.
“The play is set in Prohibition and many things happen associated with it, but the theme of the show is love despite preconceived differences. It is about learning how to love and learning how to be loved,” he said.
Quinn’s favorite number to watch is “Fascinating Rhythm.”
“I’m not in the number, but the bulk of the cast and ensemble is and it’s really a lot of energy,” she said. “I enjoy watching it from the side of the stage. It’s a challenging song and dance piece, a feel-good number that brings the curtain down on the first act with lots of smiles.”
Her personal favorite number is “Someone to Watch Over Me.” Quinn gets to sing it early on in the first act and then it reprises in the second act toward the end of the musical.
“I’m also really excited for ‘S Wonderful,’ where Jimmy and Billie sing and tap dance,” she said. “Isaiah Thurston plays Jimmy. We have had a blast learning the choreography.”
Quinn said she expects the audience will enjoy the musical.
“It’s a funny show and a little emotional,” she said. “I honestly didn’t realize how impactful Gershwin’s songs were, but the familiarity I believe will be a draw.”
