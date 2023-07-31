Kearney 2023 Back-to-School Fair Aug. 10, 11

KEARNEY — Kearney School District is hosting its 2023 Back-to-School Resource Fair from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, and 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, at Hawthorne Elementary School, 1815 S. Jefferson St.
The annual back-to-school resource fair features school supplies, backpacks, gently used clothing and other community resources for students in need, according to the district website.
"The event is designed to ensure that every child in the Kearney School District has the support they need to thrive in the upcoming school year," states the district website.
Families are asked to register their children for the resource fair in order to help organizers plan and run the event. Visit bit.ly/ksd-resource-fair-23 to complete a short, online registration form.
There are a number of ways for community members, businesses and organizations to support the resource fair:
School Supply Donations – All students who attend the resource fair get brand-new school supplies to help start their school year off just like any other student. School supplies can be donated on Aug. 7-9 at Hawthorne Elementary.
Clothing Donations – New and gently used clothes are needed for families. Items for school-age children are particularly important. Kearney High School spirit gear is always appreciated. It is requested that donations of underwear, socks and shoes be new items only.
Monetary Donations – Monetary donations directly fund the fair and can be made to: Kearney R-1 School District, Attn – Back to School Resource Fair, 150 West State Route 92, Kearney, MO 64060.
Volunteer – The fair is a great opportunity for individuals, families and organizations to volunteer for community service. Visit the online sign-up form to register as a volunteer.
For more information about the 2022 KSD Back to School Resource Fair, contact Meeghan Masters at mastersm@ksdr1.net.
KSD’s 2022-2023 academic year starts on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Important back-to-school information is available and updated online at www.ksdr1.net/back-to-school.
