KEARNEY — High school band students in Kearney earned medals in all 22 events they entered in this year’s State Solo Ensemble Festival. Those results included eight gold medals, eight silver and six bronze, according to a district release.
Medalist Trystan Lickteig, a student-leader who served as drum major in the marching band, said the band finds its strength in diversity.
“Music brings everyone together regardless of their background. We leave everything at the door outside of band,” he said. “Our program has a lot of diversity. We take pride in that.”
Students were prevented from performing and competing at in-person events due to the ongoing pandemic. Instead, students recorded virtual performances and submitted them to competitions.
“We had several band students work through the winter and submit video recordings for the MSHSAA festival,” KHS Band Director Chris Heil said. “I am so proud of all these band students who did the extra work and persevered through a very difficult process.”
The pandemic was tough for band students, but Lickteig was proud of how his classmates coalesced in the face of this challenge.
“Having to practice, perform and compete through COVID-19 has really brought us together as a band,” he said. “I’m grateful for that. We’re stronger and better as a result. I’m very confident about the future of band, especially post-pandemic. I know the students who will be here next year are incredibly talented and committed.”
The following is a listing of Kearney High School MSHSAA State Solo Ensemble Festival Medalists.
Gold: Chloe Bonham, alto saxophone; Joseph Ewer, bass clarinet; Van McNutt, bassoon; Trystan Lickteig, clarinet; Shelby Holst, flute; Anna Jensen, marimba; Shelby Holst, Madison Leighr and Trystan Lickteig, mixed woodwind trio; and Benjamin Rivas, piano.
Silver: Liliana Jackson, Bb clarinet; Rachael Hallier, Makenna Becker and Parker Mills, clarinet trio; Eleandra Cooper, flute; Hailey Sohm, flute; Abby Elam, horn; Isaiah Kurasz, piano; Chloe Bonham, Adam Hoffman and McKenna Brown, saxophone trio; and AJ Bultmann, trumpet.
Bronze: McKenna Brown, alto saxophone; Emma Daniel, clarinet; Emma Cobb, flute; Emma Daniel, Ivy Tailor and Avery Morgan, mixed woodwind trio; Cade Brundage, trombone; and Connor Dodd, trumpet.
