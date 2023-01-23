KEARNEY — The Board of Education in Kearney approved next year’s academic calendar including a change in bell schedules to offset future snow days.
The calendar was approved by the board as presented by Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Zach McMains during a meeting this month at the district central office.
"The calendar features a 5-minute adjustment of school bell times, a change that means the district can guarantee the last day of classes won’t be impacted by excessive snow days," reads a school district release on the change.
“The way we’ve structured this calendar means that we won’t have to make any days up due to inclement weather,” McMains explained. “All these dates are solid and won’t have to change.”
The first day of classes for the 2023-24 school year will be Aug. 22. Students will attend school for 173 total days and the year will end May 24.
The calendar is the result of a collaboration over two months between administrators, teachers, support staff and parents/guardians representing each district school, according to McMains. He praised the calendar committee for paying attention to the input they received and working to make the right adjustments.
“They were thinking the whole time about what is best for students and the community,” McMains said. “I’m very pleased with the work they did and I hope they’re proud of the result.”
The biggest change compared to the current academic calendar is the addition of 20 instructional hours. This is accomplished by changing secondary school hours to 7:30 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. and elementary school hours to 8:35 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.
"While it’s likely that school will still be canceled at some point due to bad weather next year, shifting the schedule means that the students will not have to make up those snow days," reads the district release.
