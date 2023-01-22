KEARNEY — The school district in Kearney is welcoming welcome two public educators to the ranks of school administrators.
John Goodin will be taking the principal post at Kearney Junior High. He is currently principal at Lathrop Middle School, where he's been since 2021. Goodin will start this July, following the retirement of current KJH Principal Mike Hoffman, who has been part of KSD for almost three decades.
“Mr. Hoffman is an absolutely critical member of our leadership team in KSD and he will be missed,” Superintendent Emily Miller said. “His positive attitude, his relationship with students and his skills as a school leader are extraordinary. We are grateful for the time we had him here and wish him and his family all the best as they move into this next stage of their lives.”
Before becoming principal at Lathrop Middle School, Goodin was activities director and assistant principal at Lathrop High School. He started his career in public education as a high school strength and fitness instructor in 2012 and has formerly held posts as a head football coach and director of transportation.
Goodin holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Graceland University, a master's in kinesiology and sports management from the University of Central Missouri and a specialist degree from Northwest Missouri State University. He comes from a family of educators and coaches, and is looking forward to applying his skills and commitment at KJH.
“There is so much pride within the school and community and I am just thrilled to become a part of it,” Goodin said. “We are going to push towards excellence in everything that we do, and we will continue to work on any challenges that may arise. I am confident that with the dedication and hard work of students, teachers and parents, we will continue to achieve great success and make a positive impact on the lives of our students.”
Kathleen Bahan has been selected for the assistant principal position at Dogwood Elementary. She is currently assistant principal of Flint Hill Elementary School in the Ft. Zumwalt School District on the east side of the state, a position she’s held for nearly five years.
She will replace current Dogwood Assistant Principal Bryson Travis, who is taking an opportunity to return to Excelsior Springs for an administrative position in that school system.
Bahan started her career as a math teacher in 2004 and made the leap into school administration as a middle school assistant principal in 2008. Bahan holds a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University, a master’s from Lindenwood University and an educational specialist degree from Missouri Baptist University.
KSD gathered an impressive array of applicants for both the KJH and Dogwood positions, according to Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Zach McMains. He praised hiring committee members for their hard work in reviewing the candidates and making the final selections.
“I think it says a lot of positive things about our school system that we received so many applications from a very high-quality pool of professionals,” McMains said. “Mr. Goodin and Ms. Bahan are going to be outstanding additions to our team. They will help us remain one of the best public school districts in the state and nation.”
