Kearney district needs donations for back-to-school resource fair

KEARNEY — Counselors and social workers in Kearney School District need donations for the upcoming Back to School Resource Fair.
The annual fair ahead of the school year's start provides school supplies, hygiene items, clothing and information about community resources to students and families in need. Last year, the district fair aided 320 students to be ready for school.
Ways individuals and businesses can help include:
• hosting a supply drive or donating gently used clothing items that have been saved;
• make a monetary donation;
• volunteer as help will be needed to organize and distribute clothes; and
• share information about the resource fair. Counselors can provide flyers for distribution in newsletters and/or merchant bags.
This year’s fair will be Aug. 12 and 13 at Hawthorne Elementary School. In addition to school supplies, shoes and clothes, especially school district Bulldog attire, is needed. Clothing sizes needed range from youth small to adult XXL. Items may be dropped off at Hawthorne Elementary between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Aug. 9 through 11.
For more details, call the school district at 628-4116.
