Kearney grad doesn’t sweat small stuff, looks forward to career in music

KEARNEY — Whether on the literal stage or in the proverbial one of life, Kearney graduate Heidi Eberhardt has command.
The Bulldog has been active in choir; in theater from production to makeup and hair to taking center stage in musicals like “Cinderella” and plays such as “Steel Magnolias”; and was a Scholar Bowl member her sophomore year.
“I really liked everything with choir. I’m so glad that I did Frequency, it’s one of my favorite things in the world,” she said of the jazz choir at Kearney High School that covers a variety of musical stylings including contemporary selections. “It impacted me to do what I want to do with college.”
Eberhardt credits choir director Dustin McKinney, who encouraged her to join the choir, with helping her branch out and find a passion. In her senior year, Eberhardt was soprano section leader and president of the choir.
“I used to hate choir and then McKinney asked me if I do contemporary stuff … and what music do I listen to. I listen to funk and jazz and have ever since I was little. He was like, ’Hey, maybe join this choir.’ It’s been one of the most amazing parts of high school.”
McKinney has been one of the influential teachers in Eberhardt’s life. The choir teacher’s demeanor and supportive nature provides a safe space for students to explore and grow.
“He’ll recruit anybody, get anybody to sing and he makes the atmosphere really welcoming,” she said.
Some of the lessons she has learned from McKinney include not pushing yourself to the point where you aren’t having fun and not being hard on yourself when you try your best.
Next up for Eberhardt is Kansas City, Kansas Community College and its prestigious music program, where she will major in music performance.
“Mr. McKinney helped me get a really good scholarship there. It covers all my tuition,” she said.
Eberhardt also plans a career as a performer.
“I’m very much a music person. Anyway that I can get and be involved in music, especially jazz and all of it’s little subgenres, would be my favorite,” she said. “… I’m very much a dreamer and shoot for the stars. I don’t see any point in holding myself back.”
While singing is a passion, Eberhardt shows no signs of letting go of the acting bug either. The performer said she would appreciate the chance to star in professional musical productions.
“My second favorite musical is ‘Legally Blonde.’ I always thought it would so cool and so fun to play Elle Woods, or really any of the characters in there. It’s a fun musical and Elle Woods would be such a fun character. I relate to her a little bit,” she said. “But, my favorite musical, … is ‘Jesus Christ Superstar.’ I love the music in it.”
In addition to practicing her craft, Eberhardt’s academic efforts in sociology and psychology helped her learn more about the human condition.
“I think they were some of my favorite classes ever taken because … you have a concept and then you have a discussion about it. It’s Socratic and more like a forum. It’s super cool and interesting and the teachers that taught it did a very good job at making it accessible.”
The former gifted program student also has a love for English, saying her teacher, Mr. Daniel Roberts, was another “very influential,” person in her school life. He was influential, not because of English lessons he taught, but because of the life lessons.
“For a good chunk of my high school life, I was not well physically because I have an autoimmune disorder. So there are certain subjects and certain classes that showed me school is more demanding than work life depending on what you want to do. A lot of people think it’s all about being the best, having the perfect grades, but he told me something when I was really struggling. He said, ‘What do you call a doctor that graduated with all Cs? A doctor,’” she said. “It taught me that failure is really important. You have to deal with failure on a daily basis and that’s true with almost any job, but especially the arts. … After that, I feel like I can recalibrate. I just have to remind myself that you can’t ever get better if you don’t fail.”
Eberhardt’s advice to younger students, “it doesn’t matter.” In other words, “don’t sweat the small stuff.”
“There are so many things that everybody thinks matter so much that don’t. Have fun. Nobody cares what you look like, nobody cares what you do so why should you care? Do your own thing,” she said, adding the most positive impacts and outcomes come when people are being themselves. “Do what you want to do, try as many activities. I’ve done more activities my senior year than any other year.”
Her other piece of advice, “don’t worry too much.”
“There’s so many different options and it’s OK to not know what you want to do because we’re all still kids. It’s very weird to think you are supposed to know your entire life at 18. There’s people who change all the time and that’s OK.”
