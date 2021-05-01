KEARNEY — Mr. DeMille, the Bulldogs are ready for their close-up.
Kearney High School theater students decided they were not going to let COVID-19 derail their extracurricular experiences this spring. Instead of a traditional stage play, the group took the innovative step of producing a film.
“Dracula, A Comic Thriller with Holmes and Watson” debuted April 17 and is available for streaming through Sunday, May 16 at KHSTheaterBoxOffice.com. Ticket sales help fund future theater productions at the high school. The film can be streamed for up to 24 hours on one device after a ticket is purchased, according to a press release.
This is the first time Kearney High School students made a film rather than doing a stage production, according to English teacher Wendy Fish, who also serves as drama director.
“Our students wanted to have this experience and they really took ownership of the whole process,” she said. “They didn’t just videotape a stage production. This is a real movie with film editing, makeup, lighting and all the other elements.”
According to the show’s description, “Dracula” follows the adventures of Shirley Holmes and Jennie Watson — nieces of the detective duo made famous by Arthur Conan Doyle — as they battle a revived Count Dracula and his insatiable followers. They are joined by a Van Helsing and others as they fight to protect London.
The film was produced by KHS junior Ellarie Haggart and student-directed by senior Ellye Johnson. It features performances by Jessica Riley, Maleah Bell, Heidi Eberhardt, Paige Hefley, Logan Ingrassia, Lillie McLaughlin, Ellye Johnson, Joey Moore, Daniel Robertson and Jadon Freestone, among others.
