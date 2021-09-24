KEARNEY — Kearney School District has announced that Kearney High School has received a College Success Award - Gold from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families, according to a press release.
New in 2021, the organization’s gold level distinction recognizes high schools with a multiyear track record of preparing students to succeed in college, as determined by the school having won at least two College Success Awards in recent years.
“Our goal is to make sure that every child in KSD is prepared to achieve their goals and become a contributing member of society when they graduate,” Interim Superintendent Todd White said. “This award affirms that we are accomplishing that mission and validates that Kearney has some of the best schools in the nation.”
Now in its fourth year, the College Success Award recognizes and celebrates public high schools across the country that excel at helping students enroll and succeed in college based on high school level data on college preparation, enrollment, and persistence made available by their state. KHS earned the annual College Success Award in 2018, 2019 and 2020, positioning it among only 1,770 schools nationwide to earn the inaugural Gold Award.
The school earned 10 out of 10 possible points from GreatSchools.org based on test scores and college readiness. The school’s standardized test scores on English, biology and algebra all exceed state averages. KHS students earn an average of 23 on the ACT and have a 97% graduation rate. Currently, 76% of KHS graduates go on to enroll in some form of post-secondary education, compared to a state average of 58%.
Principal Andy Gustafson pointed to the fact that the school provides "rigorous academics, innovative programs focused on Real World Learning, a wide range of engaging extracurricular options, and individualized support and guidance for students."
