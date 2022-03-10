KEARNEY — The high school in Kearney wants to make sure its Bulldogs look spiffy as they prepare for their first fully “normal” prom in three years, states a release. As a result, KHS staff have organized a Prom Closet for students and are seeking donations from the community.
“The closet will be a free resource for any KHS student needing help finding something to wear for prom. Organizers are asking for donations of prom dresses, shoes, accessories, suits, dress shirts, ties, etc.,” states the release.
Donated items can be dropped off at the high school office through April 1 at 715 E. 19 St. Items can also be dropped off from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 24 in the high school’s north parking lot.
The clothing drive was started by English Language Arts teacher Dana Hale after she found students were in need of prom clothing.
“Students will ‘shop’ in the high school’s Black Box Theater during Bulldog Time on Tuesday, April 5, and after the early-out on Wednesday, April 6,” states the release. “This will be the first time since 2019 that KHS students will enjoy a prom that won’t be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 prom was canceled and the students had to schedule 30-minutes increments to attend the 2021 prom in limited numbers.”
Visit the KHS Prom Closet webpage to learn more at bit.ly/PromCloset.
