A queen, king are crowned

During last year's Homecoming parade in Kearney, Queen Flannery Simmons and King Abram Stuart looked regal as they waved to the Bulldog crowd lining Washington Street. This year's parade begins at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

 Amanda Lubinski/Courier-Tribune

KEARNEY — It’s time to “Round Up the Dogs” for Kearney High School’s 2022 Homecoming Week festivities. Homecoming Week will be held Monday through Sunday, Oct. 3-9.

“We’re looking forward to reuniting with our students, families, staff and neighbors to celebrate our superb scholars and schools,” states a district release.

