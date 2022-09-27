During last year's Homecoming parade in Kearney, Queen Flannery Simmons and King Abram Stuart looked regal as they waved to the Bulldog crowd lining Washington Street. This year's parade begins at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
KEARNEY — It’s time to “Round Up the Dogs” for Kearney High School’s 2022 Homecoming Week festivities. Homecoming Week will be held Monday through Sunday, Oct. 3-9.
“We’re looking forward to reuniting with our students, families, staff and neighbors to celebrate our superb scholars and schools,” states a district release.
There will be a wide variety of spirit theme days and activities throughout Homecoming Week at Kearney High School. Questions about Homecoming can be directed to Student Council Sponsor Brittini Starzl via email at starzlb@ksdr1.net. Prince and princesses will be crowned and king and queen candidates announced Tuesday, Oct. 4. The king will be coronated during halftime of the powder puff game Wednesday, Oct. 5.
The week will culminate with the parade and football game Friday, Oct. 7. This will be a half-day for students. Middle, junior and high schools will release at 10:35 a.m. Elementary schools will release at 11:40 a.m.
The parade will begin at 2 p.m. Oct. 7. The parade moves east along Washington Street, south on Prospect Street, west on Fifth Street and north on Grove Street before ending in the First Baptist Church parking lot. Candy will be given to children along the parade route and streets along the route will be closed to non-parade traffic.
Prior to the parade, floats and parade participants will line up along Platte-Clay Way. Spectators are encouraged to find a parking space early as the area gets crowded. Parade participants are limited to school organizations or an extension of the district’s youth sports programs.
Kickoff for the football game will be 7 p.m. as the Bulldogs take on Raytown South. The homecoming queen will be crowned at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.