KEARNEY — School district social workers in Kearney are looking ahead to the 2022-23 school year and prepping for the district's annual Back to School Resource Fair, which provides school supplies and spirit wear for underprivileged students.
"School counselors and social workers always want to be sure all students have what they need on the very first day of school. Last year, we were able to help 365 students be ready for school on the first day," states a release from district social worker Meeghan Masters.
The fair provides school supplies, hygiene kits, gently used clothing, information about community resources and undergarments.
"This is only possible because of the help of so many community partners like you," said Masters.
The district is looking for members of the community to help make the fair a success. There are a variety of ways to contribute: by helping spread the word about the fair and how to register (register at this link); being a volunteer at the fair (register to volunteer here); by holding a supply drive; or making a donation of items or money.
"We will be collecting new and gently used clothes and distributing them during the Back to School Resource Fair on Aug. 11 and 12. We need clothes in all sizes — from youth small to adult XXL. We are especially looking for Bulldog gear," states a district release.
Clothes and shoes may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Aug. 8 through 10, at Hawthorne Elementary, 1815 S. Jefferson St.
"We are so thankful for the amazing support we receive from this community year after year. Thanks for considering this request," said Masters. "Take care and please let us know if you have any questions."
For more information, call 628-2651.
