KEARNEY — Candidates who seek election to the Kearney School District Board of Education on the April 2021 ballot can file to be on the April ballot through Jan. 19.
There will be two seats open in the April election, each carrying a three-year term. Susan Woehrman and Darlene Bailey currently hold the seats.
Filing is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on days the superintendent’s office is open, with the exception of Jan. 19, when filing will be open until 5 p.m. Filing will not take place during Christmas break, now through Jan. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.