KEARNEY — The Kearney School District currently has the former Mosaic LifeCare building under contract, said Dr. Matthew Miller, superintendent.
The property at 425 W. Mosaic Life Care Way has set vacant for more than two years. Miller said district growth gave the leadership the nudge to explore the purchase. The district approached the Heartland Regional Medical Center organization with interest in the facility.
After careful consideration over the course of several months, the district offered to purchase the property at a substantially reduced price and the offer was accepted, he said.
“We are still in the process of finalizing everything, but there was a low interest rate that enables the district to make a fiscally responsible purchase,” Miller said.
Currently, there are not any specific plans for the building. Rather, Miller said there will be a community stakeholder engagement piece to see what might work best in the building.
“We are going to have DLR Architects look at facility needs,” he said. “We need to look at the long-range issues.”
Miller used the current administration building and early education center as an example of taking a building, the former grocery store, and converting it into operational space.
“We know how to do this,” he said. “We have capacity issues in some buildings such as Dogwood, but in the short-term, we can see what this might give us in terms of space needs. I believe most people do like the idea of taking a vacant building, repurposing it for something positive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.