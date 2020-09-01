KEARNEY — In five days, about 3,500 students will return to Kearney schools. Approximately 475 students, or around 14%, have opted to take classes online only via KSD Connect.
Those attending classes in person in elementary school will return to the classroom five days a week while students in middle, junior high and high school will be part of a hybrid model where two groups, divided, will attend two days in person and three days online. All students in grades six through 12 will attend online classes on Wednesday.
Health and screenings
Superintendent Matt Miller said the Health and Safety Ad Hoc committee has been actively meeting throughout the spring and summer to make sure a plan is in place. The group included parents, teachers, administrators and health experts, he said.
Planning included examining national directives coming from the Centers for Disease Control and locally with the Clay County Public Health Center as well as regional health experts from Children’s Mercy Hospital, he explained.
As students prepare to return, parents will be an integral part in safety preparations, Miller said. The reentry plans include a daily symptoms checklist that families should use to assess the health of their child or children.
“With athletics and activities, we are currently visually screening students,” he said. “If we can see those symptoms, they will be assessed.”
Miller said the familiar blends in with safety planning for the coming school year, which begins Tuesday, Sept. 8.
“There will still be lunch, recess and special classes such as music and art,” he said. “However, there will be layers of protection. We are putting many things in place such as no sharing supplies, physical spacing, washing hands a lot, wearing masks, … it’s adding layer upon layer for safety.”
Social and emotional health is part of the return plan, too.
The plan includes a social-emotional self-assessment that will be given to students in grades three through 12. Those younger will be observed by teachers. Teachers and staff had professional development regarding this aspect of student life.
Food and transportation
Jeff Morrison serves as the assistant superintendent of Human Resources and Student Services. He has been looking at food and transportation.
“We are currently rolling out communications with parents about our food service and options to make sure kids will get fed daily whether they are in person or not,” he said. “Those kids in KSD Connect will be able to get lunches daily at Kearney Elementary from 11 a.m. to noon. Southwest Food Excellence is also rolling out an app that will be linked with ksdr1.nutrislice.com. That will allow preordering meals and how many meals need to be made.”
Morrison also handles transportation.
“We have asked if parents can help take kids to school to offset congestion on buses,” he said. “However, we believe routes will be run with 30 to 40 kids per bus. We have buses that are 71- and 84-passenger capacity.”
Masks will be required on buses and family members will sit together.
“We want our kids to be safe,” Morrison said. “Loading will be done with kids filling seats in the back first. Then getting off, those in the front will exit first. There will be assigned seating as well. Seating charts will be part of the bus, lunch and in the classroom. It helps for contact tracing should a positive case occur.”
Hopes and expectations
As the school year gets ready to kick off, Morrison said there may be pieces the comprehensive reentry plan may have missed.
“Give us some grace as we continue to adjust,” he said. “I believe feedback is critical and we can get better and this includes teachers, students, staff and parents.”
Miller said he personally can’t remember a time such as this in his educational career.
“As superintendent, my job is to support the faculty and staff at a really difficult time,” he said. “However, we are all going to be part of an opportunity to make an impact in each other’s lives while building relationships.”
