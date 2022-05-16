Kearney School District Nurse Karen Hughes knows that minutes can mean a lifetime when it comes to drug overdoses, which is why she helped lead the effort to ensure that KSD staff were prepared and equipped to respond.
Tuesday, May 10 was the first-ever National Fentanyl Awareness Day according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. The goal of the day is to raise awareness of the growing fentanyl public health crisis. The day is organized by Song for Charlie – a nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about counterfeit pills – along with dozens of other national and local parent groups, community organizations and businesses.
Leaders of KSD started responding to the fentanyl crisis in 2019, states a school district release. That’s when Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services alerted local public service agencies and school districts that the powerful opiate was becoming readily available in Clay County.
“Assistant Superintendent for HR and Student Services Jeff Morrison quickly began collaborating with district nurses to identify steps KSD should take to help mitigate the danger for our students, families and staff,” states the release.
“When your DHSS identifies your county as a concern, you need to respond to that,” Morrison said. “So, we started talking about it as a team with our school resource officer, school nurses and administrators.”
District responders learned that Narcan nasal spray is the easiest and most effective treatment for fentanyl overdoses.
“Nurse Hughes took the initiative to find a program that provides the spray free of charge for secondary schools. Narcan was made available at Kearney Middle School, Kearney Junior High School and Kearney High School,” states the district release.
In addition, select staff members were trained how and when to use the spray.
“We train our school nurses and other staff members to identify the symptoms of an overdose and respond,” Hughes said. “There’s no harmful side effect of giving Narcan to someone you think is overdosing. Our directive is to go ahead and give it and we will get EMS on the way.”
This preparation and training was put to the test earlier this school year when a student experienced overdose symptoms after allegedly taking illicit fentanyl-laced pills.
“Staff responded within a couple of minutes and were able to administer two doses of Narcan, which likely saved the student’s life,” states the district release.
That crisis emphasized for Hughes why it’s so important to have antioverdose medications on-hand in schools and be trained to respond, rather than waiting for emergency medical services to arrive.
“With an overdose, brain damage can start as early as 3 to 5 minutes, then death,” Hughes said. “So, having the Narcan available gives us a much better chance of a positive outcome than simply waiting for EMS, even if they can make it to us within 5 minutes.”
KSD’s response to the fentanyl crisis includes collaborating with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Kearney Police Department and Clay County Public Health Department to make the community aware of the dangers of illegal opiates, states the release.
Because of an uptick in fatal and near-fatal overdoses linked to the recreational use of pills laced with fentanyl, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office began hosting Community Drug Education Summits around the Northland.
“The overdoses we’re seeing lately, especially among young people, are unacceptable,” Sheriff Will Akin said. “We want to do everything we can to educate our community about what’s happening and how it can be prevented and treated.”
KSD hosted one of these public presentations by the sheriff’s office this spring at Kearney High School. Deputies noted that it was one of the most well-attended presentations they had in the sheriff’s office series on laced pills being presented around the Northland.
“This is a great example of what we as public service providers can accomplish when we work together for the benefit of our residents,” Morrison said. “I appreciate the DHSS and our local law enforcement agencies for bringing this to our attention. They’re trying to be proactive and help us deal with all of these types of situations.”
In the fall of 2021, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration issued a public alert about counterfeit prescription medications laced with fentanyl. By mid-September, the DEA seized more than 9.5 million of these pills, a total more than in the last two years combined.
“These pills are widely available on social media and ecommerce platforms. Most concerning, the DEA found that 40% of pills seized, or 2 out of every 5, contain a lethal dose of fentanyl,” states a sheriff’s office release. “These pills look like genuine prescription drugs and cannot be distinguished by appearance alone. Around the country, fentanyl also has been found in other illicit drugs like marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine.”
