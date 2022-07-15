KEARNEY — Kearney School District is partnering with Fulfillment House to provide an option for families with children entering grades kindergarten through fifth grade to purchase their school supplies in a kit to be delivered to classrooms before the beginning of the academic year.
KSD School Supply Kits initiative expands an effort already started by Parent-Teacher Organization members in the district to make it convenient for families to get nearly everything their children will need to start school in the fall.
“Families always have a lot to juggle and we want to make the back-to-school process as easy as possible,” Assistant Superintendent for Academic Services Jennifer Kopp said. “We see this as a great opportunity to work with the people at Fulfillment House to help serve our entire community in a really positive way.” Fulfillment House is a charitable organization that provides employment for those of varying abilities.
Visit ksdr1.net/supplykits to order kits.
"Click on the drop-down and choose the child's grade level, school attending, and enter the last and first name of the student. Click 'Add to Cart.' Follow this process for each student," states a release.
Kits will include the items listed under each grade level — minus the backpack, earbuds/headphones and optional supplies — included on the 2022-23 Elementary School Supply Lists.
"Kits are limited so that there are adequate supplies for everyone who orders. KSD School Supply Kits will be available for pick-up at your student's school during the annual back-to-school open house. Elementary school open houses will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18," states the release.
The 2022-23 academic year starts on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Visit ksdr1.net/back-to-school for information and resources to prepare for classes to begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.