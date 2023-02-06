Kearney schools announce teacher, staff of year

The school district in Kearney announced 19 employees chosen to receive the 2023 Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year awards for their schools.

 Submitted illustration

KEARNEY — The school district in Kearney announced 19 employees chosen to receive the 2023 Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year awards for their schools.

“These Kearney School District staff members are a credit to the great work that our entire team does every day,” Superintendent Emily Miller said. “I’m excited to recognize this year’s award winners and I’m grateful for their service on behalf of our community.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.