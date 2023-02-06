Kearney schools announce teacher, staff of year

KEARNEY — The school district in Kearney announced 19 employees chosen to receive the 2023 Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year awards for their schools.
“These Kearney School District staff members are a credit to the great work that our entire team does every day,” Superintendent Emily Miller said. “I’m excited to recognize this year’s award winners and I’m grateful for their service on behalf of our community.”
The district encouraged parents, guardians, staff, students and community members to nominate employees for their school's 2023 Teacher and Support Staff of the Year awards.
“Teacher nominations could include a classroom teacher, special needs teacher, art teacher, music teacher, guidance counselor, librarian, instructional coach or physical education teacher. Support staff nominations could include principals, assistant principals, administrative staff, food service staff, bus drivers, nurses, custodians or resource officers,” states a district release.
One certified teacher and one support staff member were selected from each school in the district.
Teacher of the Year Award Recipients
· Early Education Center - Staci Bonderer
· Dogwood Elementary - Amory Maley
· Hawthorne Elementary - Gayla Mogg
· Kearney Elementary - Sara Kimmel
· LENS - Audrianna Wooster
· Southview Elementary - Amanda Noll
· Kearney Middle School - Jana Klaehn-Sturm
· Kearney Junior High - Daniel Roberts
· Kearney High School - Jennifer West
Support Staff of the Year Award Recipients
· Early Education Center - Cynthia Hollinberger
· Dogwood Elementary - Tamera Couchman
· Hawthorne Elementary - Michelle Cobb
· Kearney Elementary - Joleen Holsten
· LENS - Susan Beery
· Southview Elementary - Sabrina Clayton
· Kearney Middle School - Kaitlyn Parks
· Kearney Junior High - Toni Sinclair
· Kearney High School - Angie Carpenter
· KSD Central Office - Chris Shirk
These honorees will be recognized at the Northland Regional Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Excellence in Education Awards Banquet on April 25.
“They will also be nominated for our district Teacher of the Year and Support Staff of the Year awards, which will be announced in the spring along with KSD’s 2023 Business of the Year and Volunteer of the Year award recipients,” states the district.
