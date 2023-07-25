Kearney schools making progress on Prop B projects

KEARNEY — Construction throughout Kearney School District is going strong this summer as Proposition B funds are being put to use to make districtwide updates.
Voters approved $44 million in bond issuance at the ballot box last spring to fund projects in the district’s long-range facilities master plan. The plan includes adding elementary school and Early Education Center classrooms, updating other facilities to meet current and future teaching and learning needs and making safety and facility improvements throughout the district. In addition to adding classrooms at the Early Education Center, specific work underway this summer includes replacing the roof at the junior high school, remodeling the high school auditorium with new seating and lighting and bathroom remodeling and expansions at the middle school.
“Most of the Proposition B zero-tax-increase bond projects are on track and on time in Kearney School District this summer. In addition, after spending time in the winter and spring reconsidering our options and engaging with our community, KSD is moving forward with plans to add classrooms for our students by expanding our elementary schools and making significant upgrades to meet the needs of 21st-century teaching and learning,” reads a district statement on the district website.
During a tour of construction last week, District Director of Operations Erek Noland told the Courier-Tribune most construction began the day after Memorial Day. Early Education Center updates along with the junior high roof, middle school bathrooms and high school auditorium are projected to be complete in August in time for the start of the coming school year, he said.
Early Education Center
To make room for a handful of added classrooms at the Early Education Center, district administrators moved their offices and the school board meeting room out of the building at Missouri Highways 33 and 92 last school year. The central office is now located in the former Mosaic Life Care medical building behind the Kearney Mid-Continent Public Library branch at 425 W. Washington St.
The EEC will roughly double in size with Prop B updates. The center includes employee child care, pre-K classes, the Parents As Teachers program and education for children ages 3 to 5 with developmental delays called the Acorn Patch.
“This will significantly enhance our capacity to serve and support our preschool children and their families,” said Communications Director Ray Weikal in a previous Courier-Tribune interview. “Demand for these services has really increased.”
Elementary schools
One of the highest priorities of Prop B was to increase elementary classroom spaces. These efforts are expected to be complete by the summer of 2025.
“The facilities master plan included the construction of a new, fifth elementary school. Unfortunately, KSD needed to rethink plans for a new elementary school due to some serious challenges, including supply chain shortages, inflation, rising construction costs and enrollment trends. Public school districts across the state have yet to see enrollment recover to pre-pandemic levels. Even well-respected economic experts failed to predict these conditions and their impact on businesses, school districts and households alike,” reads the district website about Prop B funds. “In order to ensure that we are using taxpayer dollars effectively and efficiently, KSD will be using funds from the Proposition B zero-tax-rate-increase bond to add classrooms and make updates at our four existing elementary schools rather than constructing a new school. This decision was reached in June of 2023 after an extensive public engagement process this winter and spring.”
The original plan to add a fifth elementary school would have resulted in about 80 classrooms districtwide. The new plan to expand current elementary schools will equal about 90 classrooms upon completion.
“Our architects and engineers are already working on plans to expand our current elementary schools and expect to begin that work in 2024. Prop B was also intended to help address the needs of 21st-century teaching and learning. This effort focuses on upgrading elementary school spaces to facilitate collaboration, authentic literacy and hands-on, project-based learning. These updates are critical in order to help our students prepare for the real-world learning experiences at our secondary schools,” reads the district’s site.
High school
Kearney High School’s auditorium is also getting a facelift. Work being done includes replacing the seating and updating the lighting and sound wiring.
“This project will help provide outstanding experiences starting this fall for our theater, choir and band students, in addition to facilitating school- and district-wide events,” said Weikal.
“It’s going to be a combination stagefront with black and some wood paneling,” Noland said of stage remodeling in the auditorium under Prop B. “The curtains will be replaced as well, all the lighting features and sound will be new.”
Middle school bathrooms
Work to expand sixth-grade bathroom spaces at the middle school is also underway and part of Prop B expenses. The spaces will be ADA-compliant and create more equity for the sixth-grade wing of the building compared to the seventh-grade wing. Previously, because of how the space had been configured, bottlenecks would occur, causing delays between classes, states the district’s website on Prop B projects.
Kearney Junior High
Also being replaced before the start of the coming school year is the roof at Kearney Junior High School. Currently, about 75% of the project is complete. In addition, construction crews have reinforced the foundation of the building’s A Wing and repaired wall cracks.
Other work outside of Prop B projects
Also done this summer was replacement of the high school football field turf. This project was not part of Prop B expenditures and was paid for using existing capitol improvement funds in the fiscal year’s budget. The turf cost roughly $520,000.
“It was a well-known and planned expense for quite a while. That turf had dated back about 11 years and when we initially put it in, it was explained to us that it would probably have a functional lifespan of about 10 years at most,” Weikal told the Courier-Tribune. “We got a good amount of life out of it. We were advised that if left in place it could potentially pose a risk for our students so we did have it built into the budget to replace that."
Weikal said some district patrons have questioned the expense given that the district is also seeking a tax levy increase on the Aug. 8 ballot to increase salaries and hire security personnel, but the replacement was a needed expense. It's not just football players who use the field, but students involved in a variety of sports, he added.
"Some have ... said we should maybe be allocating those funds to increase teacher salaries, but those are two different things," he said of the difference between the budgeted expense for the turf and Prop S on the ballot next month. "As a school district, we need to do all things. It's not an either or. We are obliged to provide great experiences for our students and sports is part of that. Athletics are an integral part of that experience."
