Kearney schools making progress on Prop B projects

KEARNEY — Construction throughout Kearney School District is going strong this summer as Proposition B funds are being put to use to make districtwide updates.

Voters approved $44 million in bond issuance at the ballot box last spring to fund projects in the district’s long-range facilities master plan. The plan includes adding elementary school and Early Education Center classrooms, updating other facilities to meet current and future teaching and learning needs and making safety and facility improvements throughout the district. In addition to adding classrooms at the Early Education Center, specific work underway this summer includes replacing the roof at the junior high school, remodeling the high school auditorium with new seating and lighting and bathroom remodeling and expansions at the middle school.

Kearney School District Director of Operations Erek Noland, seen in blue shirt, and construction engineer Evan George of Newkirk Novak Construction give a tour to the Courier-Tribune and district Communications Director Ray Weikal of the of updates being done to the Early Education Center at Missouri Highways 33 and 92.
Prop B-funded work this summer includes updates to the high school auditorium. The theater is getting all new seating, state-of-the-art lighting and new sound wiring.
Crews are working to remodel and expand the sixth-grade bathrooms at Kearney Middle School as part of Prop B bond project work this summer.
Construction crews are also working to replace the roof at Kearney Junior High. Work will be complete before the start of the 2023-24 school year.

