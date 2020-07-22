Kearney schools need family input for reentry plan

KEARNEY — In order to make a return to school this fall as successful as possible, Kearney school district leaders say they need more family input on if they plan to have their children attend in-person classes starting this fall.
The district released its back-to-school plan last week, sending district families a copy and a survey, asking for input and enrollment information. The plan includes multiple alternatives depending on public health mandates and was crafted after months of input from district families, educators, support staff, public health officials and other stakeholders. It includes options for classroom learning, all-digital education and a hybrid model.
New Superintended Matt Miller said surveys sent with the plan need to be returned by Friday, July 24, so the district can finalize curriculum plans and other logistical needs like transportation and teacher schedules.
“The school district wants to have every single kid in classes in person this fall. However, and this is a big however, with the health conditions changing and with other organizations like the county public health center, the Centers for Disease Control and the state of Missouri, a lot of this and our desire to make this happen is not all on us. We are working really hard to provide a safe environment for students and staff to be here in person, but we are going to have to continue to be flexible as the situation requires,” he said.
The reentry plan also accommodates those who would prefer an all-online option to keep children out of school facilities. The online offering, called KSD Connect, will be more robust than spring online instruction when the district was in “crisis mode” and adjusted to immediate pandemic complications and requirements, said Miller.
“It’s going to be more rigorous and all-around better,” he said. According to the plan, KSD Connect students should expect to spend about five hours per day on online school work. Enrollment documents for KSD Connect will be sent to families Monday, July 27, with responses required to be returned by Sunday, Aug. 2.
Sanitization & Safety
The reentry plan also provides details on prevention best practices it encourages at home that will be reinforced at school as well as safety procedures that will be in place in district facilities. Behaviors to be reinforced in school include symptom checks, proper handwashing and physical distancing. Increased facility sanitization will occur on high-touch surfaces and water fountains will be disabled, but bottle filling stations will be available. Classrooms and desks will also be sanitized daily.
For personal protection, group interactions will be limited, classroom furniture layouts will be modified for physical distancing, arrival and dismissal procedures are being modified and recess and cafeteria operations and hallway traffic patterns may be modified. When physical distancing is not possible, students and adults are required to wear masks.
The plan includes a daily symptom checklist for families and staff and states if any staffer or student can answer “yes” to experiencing any of the symptoms or have come in contact with someone with the virus, to stay home and quarantine for two weeks.
Miller said preventing the spread of COVID-19 requires commitment from staff and families.
“I encourage our families and our community to also be thinking and planning for what possibilities could happen, whether we are online totally, whether we have alternating A and B type of schedule or in-person,” he said. “They also need to be thinking about exposure and if they have close contact with someone with COVID-19 and then what it means if they have a student that has to be absent as a result and quarantined for 14 days.”
Before the start of each school day, families must assess the health of their child and KSD staff members must assess their health before reporting to school grounds, states the plan.
“For the health and safety of our community, KSD cannot emphasize enough that if a student or staff member is showing … COVID-19 related symptoms, please do not come to school,” the plan states.
In addition, school supplies purchased by families for students will not be shared this year, library books will be quarantined for at least 72 hours before recirculation, field trips and guest speaker events will not take place and devices or equipment where sharing cannot be avoided will be disinfected before and after each use.
Academics
Upon returning to school, students will be assessed for important learning standards that may have been missed when schools were abruptly shut down in the spring due to the pandemic.
“These standards will be highlighted in the curriculum, and teachers will spend the first few weeks of school reteaching and reinforcing these standards,” states the plan.
How electives will be taught will also look different for the 2020-21 school year.
“Weather permitting, students may go outside for physical education and/or music classroom activities,” states the plan. “A larger space will be considered to accommodate for physical distancing if designated classrooms are too small to allow for appropriate student numbers.”
For students participating in KSD Connect, a Chromebook will be provided.
Transportation
For the school year, bus services will be available, but must be requested as bus capacity will be limited to accommodate one child or family per seat. Buses will be disinfected multiple times per day and loaded back to front with assigned student seats. While there are some exceptions, those riding buses will be required to wear a face covering.
A transportation commitment form is being sent to families next week and is due back to the district by Sunday, Aug. 2.
Mental Health
As the pandemic has created added stresses on children and parents, the district is also focused on mental health as part of its back-to-school plan.
Students in grades three through 12 will complete a social-emotional self-assessment upon return. Those in kindergarten through second grade will be assessed by teacher perception.
In addition, as with previous years, the district will have staff counselors and social workers available and partners with Synergy Services and Tri-County Mental Health to provide outside mental health services such as group and individual therapy as well as art and music therapy.
Miller said he understands families have a lot to think about when deciding to let children return to school and that district staff are available to help.
“We want and we need that feedback from families. We want them to be talking to us and we are interested in working with people and finding solutions that make sense for them and their families,” he said, adding he appreciates the hard work everyone in the district has put it to craft the reentry plan.
“I have so much gratitude for district employees and families and everyone engaging with us to help create the plan and to all of those who remain focused on student success,” he said.
