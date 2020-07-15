KEARNEY — Despite coronavirus interfering with typical school activities, Kearney School District leaders have announced they hope to host two in-person graduation ceremonies for 2020 graduates at its Bulldog Stadium.
The first ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. and the second begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25. Seniors will be provided specific information regarding the ceremony in which they are scheduled to participate.
These ceremonies will look a little different than years past due to safety precautions related to COVID-19. Those attending will be expected to follow social distancing guidelines as outlined by the Clay County Public Health Center.
"We are still working with Clay County to officially determine what graduation will look like," Communications Specialist Sonja Love-Dewey said in an email Wednesday, July 8. "If we are unable to have an in-person graduation, a virtual ceremony will take place to honor the graduates."
Love-Dewey added that if the in-person ceremonies do occur, those ceremonies also will be live streamed on the Bulldog Broadcasting Network for spectators who cannot attend in person. With increased cases of coronavirus being tallied everyday, it is all subject to change depending on what the situation is closer to the date.
For up-to-date information, visit khs.ksdr1.net.
