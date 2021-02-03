KEARNEY — As the Kearney School District finalizes the purchase of the former Mosaic building, the next steps in the larger picture will be the creation of a long-range facility master plan. The district will again rely on DLR Group to help create the plan. The architecture firm helped create the district’s most recent expansion and upgrade effort, which included the athletics complex and new gym.
New project efforts will begin in March and April with an engagement period with staff, the community and students to assess current conditions.
“The ideas are to bring together stakeholders,” Kevin Greischar of DLR said. “We want to hear building concerns and strengths. In the long term, it might help share a future bond proposal.”
DLR will also visit all district buildings to assess facilities.
Around April-May, the plan includes two workshops with one to define “the ideal educational experience.”
From June to September, the plan will continue with more workshops with the community and with individual teams at elementary, middle and high schools.
Toward September, Greischar said refinement will take place and a final document will be created. Around October-November, the school board will examine the plan.
“Through this process, we strive to be interactive with the staff, community and students,” he said.
Matt Miller, superintendent, said broad stakeholder engagement will also be a springboard for larger strategic planning.
“We want to not just look at buildings and facilities, but also programs,” he said.
In a previous conversation with the Courier-Tribune, Miller called these efforts critical to use space to fit the district’s evolving programs.
