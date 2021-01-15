Kearney in winter

Kearney residents waking up in the morning hours of Jan. 5 found roads and vehicles covered in snow as inches of the white powder fell on the Northland.

 AMANDA LUBINSKI/Staff Photo

KEARNEY — Kearney School District administrators have been closely monitoring the inclement weather and road conditions and have made the decision to do a one-hour early release, according to the district's communications specialist.

Secondary schools will release at 1:20 p.m. and elementary schools will release at 2:30 p.m. Afternoon Acorn Patch classes are canceled. Families enrolled in Kids Club should pick their children up as soon as you are able.

Puppy Pound families should pick up their students one hour after their building dismissal. Due to weather and road conditions, there could be delays in bus transportation as students release this afternoon.

All activities and practices for this evening have been canceled.

Additionally, there is no school on Monday, January 18 in recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr. day.

