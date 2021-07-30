KEARNEY — The school district in Kearney is hosting its 2021 Back to School Resource Fair from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, and 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 13, at Hawthorne Elementary School, 1815 S. Jefferson Drive in Kearney.
The annual Back to School Resource Fair features school supplies, backpacks, gently used clothing and other community resources for students in need. The event is designed to ensure every child in the district has the support they need to thrive in the upcoming school year.
“The entire Kearney community always does an amazing job of stepping up to support our students and families during the resource fair,” KSD social worker Meeghan Masters said. “This event is a great example of the Bulldog spirit. Everyone works together, and that effort benefits our whole district.”
Families are asked to register their children for the resource fair in order to help organizers plan and run the event. Visit bit.ly/RESOURCEKSD21 to complete registration.
How to help
There are a number of ways for community members, businesses and organizations can support the resource fair:
• School supply & clothing donations – All students who attend the resource fair get new school supplies and new or gently-used clothing to help start their school year off. Visit bit.ly/ksddonations21 to see a list of requested school supplies. Items can be donated at the KSD Administrative Office, 150 W. Missouri Highway 92; between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 6 at the Tracy Tucker State Farm Agency office at 751 Watson Drive, Suite D; and starting Aug. 9 at Hawthorne Elementary.
“Kearney High School spirit gear is always appreciated. It is requested that donations of underwear, socks and shoes be new items only,” states a school district release.
• Monetary Donations – Monetary donations directly fund the fair and can be made to Kearney R-1 School District, Attn. – Back to School Resource Fair, 150 W. Missouri Highway 92, Kearney, MO 64060.
• Volunteer – The fair is also an opportunity for individuals, families and organizations to volunteer for community service. Visit bit.ly/ksdvolunteer21 to register as a volunteer.
For more information about the 2021 KSD Back to School Resource Fair, contact Meeghan Masters at mastersm@ksdr1.net.
Welcome to the discussion.
